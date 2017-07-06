Activities this weekend – Live music, pub crawl and Skotthúfan

People will most likely find some entertainment to satisfy their needs this weekend.

Thursday the 6th of July two concerts will be held in Stykkishólmur at the same time. A group of musicians will perform some jazz-classics made famous by Monica Zetterlund in Stykkishólmskirkja (the church). Click here for the Facebook event.

„Music with Z is a tribute to the swedish jazz icon Monica Zetterlund. The trio, features vocalist Gro Bjørnnes and perform favourite pieces from the large catalogue of Zetterlund’s work. The music is a journey into Monica Zetterlund’s turbulent life and career, The ups and downs of which are reflected in both the melancholia of swedish folk music and the joy found within musicals, caberet and the great american songbook. Through their personal interpretations, which are both lively and lyrical, Music with Z capture the mood of an era which many reguard as the golden age of scandinavian jazz.

Admission 1500 ISKR – Cards accepted

Gro Elisabeth Bjørnnes – Vocal

Andres Thor – Guitar

Andreas Dreier – Bass“

If jazz is not your thing you can head up to the Library of Water and see Reynir Hauksson play some classical music and flamenco on guitar. Click here for Facebook event.

„Guitarist Reynir Hauksson graduated from FÍH School of Music in 2015. Since then he’s been busy playing at concerts and learning more about the guitar abroad. Tickets are 1.500 ISK.“

On sunday the 9th you can see Valdimar and Örn Eldjárn perform some of their own songs and covers in Sjávarpakkhúsið. They’ll start playing at 10pm and admission is free.

Stykkishólmur Cocktail Weekend

An annual cocktail weekend will be held for the second time in Stykkishólmur from July 6th – 8th.

During that weekend bars and restaurants in Stykkishólmur compete in making a signature cocktail. The drinks can be bought on a special price during the weekend.

These bars/restaurants will be competing:

Fosshótel Stykkishólmur

Hótel Egilsen

Narfeyrarstofa

Sjávarpakkhúsið

Skúrinn

Stykkishólmur Slowly

Last year was a great success where a lot of aspiring bartenders filled with ambition poured their heart and souls into making extraordinary cocktails.

Skotthúfan

Pay a visit to the Norwegian house in Stykkishólmur on July 8th and see people dressed up in the national costume. A great oppurtunity to get some nice pictures.

The Freezer

You can find something happening in the Freezer in Rif every day this summer. A lot of conerts, plays and art exhibitions. Check out their webpage here to see what’s happening.

These are just a few examples of what’s going on in Snæfellsnes this weekend. Ask the locals about fun activities, they’ll surely point you in the right direction.

You can also check out our event page here.