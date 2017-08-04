The Festival Weekend in Iceland

Coming weekend is the biggest festival and travel weekend here in Iceland. Traffic is therefore heavy almost all over Iceland. This is the festval weekend since it’s a long weekend with a day off at most businesses on monday. In Snæfellsnes there’s no town or outdoor festival – so we’ll just take it easy and enjoy the good weather and the beautiful sunsets! Museums, restaurants and shops are mostly open and some concerts coming up next week! Check out the Event calender here: http://snaefellingar.is/welcome-to-snaefellsnes/

Drive carefully! And please, be careful – lots of nestlings birds wanders on the roads around Arnarstapi, Rif, Hellissandur!