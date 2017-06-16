June 17th – Icelandic National Day

Tomorrow (sat. June 17) Icelanders will celebrate their Independence.

On that day, in 1944, Iceland gained independence from Danish rule and the Republic of Iceland was founded. The date coincides with the birthday of Jón Sigurðsson, the leader of the Icelandic Independence movement.

Visitors will most likely see a parade led by a brass band walking through town. Following that there will be some speeches in an open setting with musical acts and children playing in an festive environment.

—

Þjóðhátíðardagurinn, as it’s called in Iceland, is a national holiday so people can expect stores and restaurants to have different opening hours from regular days.

In many countries it’s customary to light up fireworks during celebrations for independence but that won’t happen here. Not because the occasion doesn’t fit but because the sun doesn’t set this time of year.